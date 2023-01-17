LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Kentucky beat Texas A&M 76-67 on Saturday, handing the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season. After getting off to a 1-3 conference start that had created a lot of ire directed at coach John Calipari from fans, Kentucky (13-6, 4-3) has beaten then-No. 5 Tennessee, saw Oscar Tshiebwe post 37 points and 24 rebounds in a win over Georgia and then ended Texas A&M’s seven-game winning streak. Tshiebwe was double- and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies and finished with four fouls. He was held to seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds as Kentucky turned to the 3-pointer, going 11 of 32, their most attempts since hoisting 33 against Chattanooga in December 2011. The Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers are the most since going 13 of 23 against Florida A&M on Dec. 21. Reeves was 5 of 11 from the arc. Jacob Toppin scored 17 points, CJ Fredrick added 12 and Cason Wallace 11. The Wildcats were outshot 49%-40% but took 18 more shots with a 17-4 edge on the offensive boards.

