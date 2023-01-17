Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
NFL playoffs: How to watch Cowboys-49ers in NFC divisional battle
The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round game. (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, January 22. · Time: 6:30...
Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
Patriots to play regular season game in Germany in 2023, NFL announces
The New England Patriots are going abroad this year to play an NFL game in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Patriots will play a regular season game in Germany in either Frankfurt or Germany. The league did not indicate who New England would play and has not confirmed any details for dates, times or tickets.
Blazers ‘Voice of God’ Bill Schonely ‘great showman’
Kerry Eggers spoke with KOIN 6 News to share his insights on Bill Schonely, who died Saturday at the age of 93.
Oklahoma State rallies from 16 down to stun No. 12 Iowa State
Avery Anderson equaled his season high with 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 61-59 come-from-behind victory over No.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]
Reeves scores 23, Kentucky hands Texas A&M first SEC loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Kentucky beat Texas A&M 76-67 on Saturday, handing the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season. After getting off to a 1-3 conference start that had created a lot of ire directed at coach John Calipari from fans, Kentucky (13-6, 4-3) has beaten then-No. 5 Tennessee, saw Oscar Tshiebwe post 37 points and 24 rebounds in a win over Georgia and then ended Texas A&M’s seven-game winning streak. Tshiebwe was double- and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies and finished with four fouls. He was held to seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds as Kentucky turned to the 3-pointer, going 11 of 32, their most attempts since hoisting 33 against Chattanooga in December 2011. The Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers are the most since going 13 of 23 against Florida A&M on Dec. 21. Reeves was 5 of 11 from the arc. Jacob Toppin scored 17 points, CJ Fredrick added 12 and Cason Wallace 11. The Wildcats were outshot 49%-40% but took 18 more shots with a 17-4 edge on the offensive boards.
NHL All-Star Weekend: How to buy tickets to the All-Star skills competition and game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Florida, hosted by the Florida Panthers. The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday and the All-Star Game is slated for Saturday. Fans looking to attend the weekend filled with talented hockey can still purchase tickets online using resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.
HS Boys Hockey: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its most recent power rankings for the winter season on Friday, posting the lists for high school basketball and hockey. The power rankings include games that were posted by schools into Arbiter by Jan. 20 at 4 a.m..
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win
BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
