Related
healthcaredive.com
Major government ACOs to cover 13.2M people this year
Three of the government’s main accountable care programs will cover more than 13.2 million people enrolled in Medicare this year, the CMS announced on Tuesday, as it works to expand the number of beneficiaries in the value-based arrangements. More than 704,000 physicians and other organizations will participate in one...
MedicalXpress
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
Futurity
Pharmacists connect people with opioid use disorder meds
Research shows that pharmacies can be a safe and accessible treatment starting point for people with opioid use disorder—and keep them better engaged than usual care with a physician. The study in the New England Journal Medicine finds that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor’s offices—can safely and...
beckerspayer.com
10 states with the largest gains in insured rate during the pandemic
The overall insured rate in the U.S. rose between 2019 and 2021, with some states outpacing the national average growth in the insured rate of .7 percent, according HHS data. According to a Jan. 13 report, federal policies like continuous Medicaid enrollment during the public health emergency, increased premium tax credits and enhanced funding for ACA marketplace outreach contributed to the overall decrease in the uninsured rate.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providers push CMS to enact prior authorization reforms
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy recently convened an in-person roundtable discussion on reforming prior authorization in federally-sponsored healthcare programs, at which providers pressed CMS to finalize the reforms to alleviate administrative burdens. The Biden administration...
beckerspayer.com
Integrated benefits save employers money, Cigna study finds
Integrating medical, pharmacy and behavioral benefits led to savings for employers, a study from Cigna found. In a Jan. 19 news release, the company said integrating these benefits led to average savings of $148 per member per year in 2021, based on the results of a study conducted by firm Aon.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS releases three initiatives to grow Medicare ACO participation
To advance its goal of having 100% of people in traditional Medicare in an accountable care relationship in seven years, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced three initiatives in the Medicare Shared Savings Program and the ACO REACH and Kidney Care Choices models. More than 700,000 healthcare...
curetoday.com
Compassionate Use: An Option Beyond Standard of Care
In the world of pancreatic cancer, time is the patient’s most precious commodity. Delays in treatment—for whatever reason—can have life-threatening consequences. Several factors make pancreatic cancer a challenge for doctors to treat—perhaps the most obvious being that pancreatic cancer is often not caught until the later stages. By that time, patients will likely not respond, or will stop responding, to the few treatment options available.
beckerspayer.com
Payers spent about the same for telehealth or in-person visits in 2020
Insurers paid similar rates for telehealth and in-person services in 2020, according to an analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker. The report, published Jan. 18, compared reimbursement rates for telehealth and in-person care among privately insured individuals in 2020. Prices were broadly similar for in-person and virtual...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
Why IT and EHR is Critical for Traveling Nurses
Across the country, hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, and two years of COVID-19 have taken their toll on the industry. The pandemic didn’t cause the staffing shortage. However, it exacerbated a growing problem as more nurses opted to retire or leave the profession. Amid the pandemic, many healthcare professionals...
wellspa360.com
Qualia Partners with VeraVia to Provide Nutritional Seminars & Supplementation
Neurohacker Collective, makers of Qualia supplements, partnered with VeraVia Luxury Health Spa to enhance guest experience with advanced nutritional seminars and supplementation. VeraVia provides luxury health-centered getaways focused on holistic wellness, fitness and integrative medicine services for their guests. The brand has recently expanded its services to ensure guests received...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare launches new virtual behavioral benefits through Optum
More than 5 million UnitedHealthcare commercial fully insured members can now access new virtual behavioral offerings at no additional cost. Self-insured employers can also purchase the new benefit for employees as of Jan. 1, the company said Jan. 19. The virtual behavioral coaching program is administered by Optum and provides...
beckerspayer.com
Meet the executive team at the nation's largest publicly operated health plan
L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest publicly operated health plan in the nation, serving more than 2.7 million low-income members in Los Angeles County. The agency's managed care Medi-Cal plan is administered in partnership with Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross and Kaiser Permanente — it's also the only Medi-Cal plan offered on the state's ACA exchange.
beckerspayer.com
Dr. Sachin Jain: It's time to end 'magical thinking' in healthcare
Wishful thinking about the impact of technology in healthcare and unrealistic beliefs that valuations can increase forever have slowed the industry's transformation for the better, according to Sachin Jain, MD. Dr. Jain is the president and CEO of SCAN Group, a Medicare company serving about 283,000 members. In a deal...
beckerspayer.com
Solis Health Plans names director of sales and marketing
Solis Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage company in Florida, has named Maria Cabeza as director of sales and marketing. Ms. Cabeza will be responsible for developing and overseeing all sales and marketing objectives, initiatives, policies and operations, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Previously, she was regional broker sales...
beckerspayer.com
States eye increased Medicaid reimbursement rates to retain behavioral health providers
At least 28 states increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services in 2022, or plan to in 2023, according to a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Jan. 10, used data from a survey of 44 state Medicaid programs. Of the surveyed states, 19 states reported increasing rates in fiscal year 2022, and 23 reported plans to increase rates in fiscal year 2023.
beckerspayer.com
35,000 enrolled in Colorado's public option in its first year
Around 35,000 people have signed up for Colorado's public option, representing around 13 percent of the total ACA exchange enrollment in the state. In a Jan. 17 news release, Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said the enrollment "far surpassed" his hopes for the program's first year. "But perhaps I shouldn't...
KevinMD.com
Student loan forgiveness: a key step in achieving health equity for minority physicians and patients
As student loan forgiveness awaits a decision from the Supreme Court, the Department of Education has launched a program that can forgive student loan debt for over 40,000 Americans and ease student debt burdens for up to 3.6 million borrowers. As this news circulates, what is less discussed is how student loan debt affects doctors and everyday citizens’ health – especially those who are underrepresented minorities.
beckerspayer.com
Half of patients with high-deductible health plans have received a surprise medical bill
Half of patients with high-deductible health plans said they have received a surprise medical bill, according to a survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. More than 2,000 Americans were asked, "A surprise medical bill is a term commonly used to describe charges arising when an...
