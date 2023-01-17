Read full article on original website
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown game-tying 3-pointer was ‘relief’ not for him, but for team
BOSTON — The Celtics had gotten so painstakingly close to pulling off the comeback against the Warriors. They rallied back to cut it to a measly one-point game after a brutal start to the second half. Yet, every time the Celtics had some momentum, the Warriors threw haymakers back to stunt the Garden crowd.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
NFL playoffs: How to watch Cowboys-49ers in NFC divisional battle
The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round game. (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, January 22. · Time: 6:30...
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]
Patriots to play regular season game in Germany in 2023, NFL announces
The New England Patriots are going abroad this year to play an NFL game in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Patriots will play a regular season game in Germany in either Frankfurt or Germany. The league did not indicate who New England would play and has not confirmed any details for dates, times or tickets.
Celtics ‘managing’ Jayson Tatum’s wrist as star sits out Raptors game
TORONTO — Jayson Tatum will miss just his third game of the season when he sits in the Celtics’ game against the Raptors on Saturday. Tatum was listed as out with left wrist soreness as he’s had his wrist taped up for the majority of the season during games.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum get a fun win, leave questions unanswered | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — For all the hype that always precedes them, championship rematch games in the regular season usually go one of two ways for the team that lost the year before. Wins can be underwhelming because nothing will make up for the lack of the banner that could have been. And losses can be salt in a still-open wound.
Tee Higgins hoping to see Damar Hamlin at Bills-Bengals playoff game
Three weeks after their scary collision on the field in Cincinnati, Tee Higgins is looking forward to seeing Damar Hamlin. “I’m pretty sure we just gonna chop it up, laugh and giggles,” Higgins said to media on Thursday. “Just gonna be happy to see him.”. The Buffalo...
Blazers ‘Voice of God’ Bill Schonely ‘great showman’
Kerry Eggers spoke with KOIN 6 News to share his insights on Bill Schonely, who died Saturday at the age of 93.
Celtics vs. Raptors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday night as they face off against divisional rival Raptors north of the border. Boston will be without All-Star forward and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum for the matchup as he rests a sore left wrist. The Raptors will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in their first home game after a week-long road trip. Boston won the first matchup between the two teams during the regular season back in December.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Raptors
Jayson Tatum will get some extra time off this weekend after carrying a heavy minutes load for the Celtics in a win over Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday. The All-Star forward was ruled out by the team for Saturday’s tilt against the Raptors in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. He is the only Celtic on the injury report besides Danilo Gallinari.
Oklahoma State rallies from 16 down to stun No. 12 Iowa State
Avery Anderson equaled his season high with 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 61-59 come-from-behind victory over No.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown upgraded for Thursday’s game against Warriors
The Celtics could see a big boost back in their starting lineup for Thursday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors. The team announced that Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup as he improves in his recovery from adductor tightness. Brown, who went...
Celtics mailbag: John Collins trade, Rob Williams block rate, luxury tax impact
Hi Brian - Is it me or does it seem like Rob isn’t blocking shots like he was last year? Is it timing/conditioning? Is he playing free safety in the dunker spot less? Thanks,. David. It isn’t just you David, his block rate is down to a career low...
