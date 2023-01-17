The Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday night as they face off against divisional rival Raptors north of the border. Boston will be without All-Star forward and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum for the matchup as he rests a sore left wrist. The Raptors will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in their first home game after a week-long road trip. Boston won the first matchup between the two teams during the regular season back in December.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO