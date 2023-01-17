Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10K takes place Saturday in Ocean Springs
This Saturday, the MS Gulf Coast YMCA will host its 35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10k Winter Classic Run for Epilepsy Awareness. Each year, the run takes place to help raise awareness for epilepsy and former YMCA member Kelsey Williams, who died from the brain disorder. The race will start...
wxxv25.com
Charity tennis tournament for cats in Jackson County
The love of tennis is bringing two local organizations together to help cats find homes. The Feral Feline Coalition and Kiwanis Club of Gautier/Ocean Springs is hosting a two-day charity tennis tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The event is being held at the Ocean Springs Halstead Tennis Complex...
wxxv25.com
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio
Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
wxxv25.com
Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games
Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
ourmshome.com
New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum
Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
wxxv25.com
Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis
Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
wxxv25.com
Golden Nugget in Biloxi hosting Hiring Fair Saturday
The Golden Nugget in Biloxi is looking for people to join its staff and is holding a job fair this weekend. The hiring fair takes place Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Petit Bois Ballroom. Golden Nugget Human Resources Director Paul Clark is in studio...
WLOX
House bill could aid food pantries across Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cupboard isn’t bare at the Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, but there’s a lot of space on the shelves where food should be. “Our cost of living has gone up, our groceries have gone up,” said James Pennington, executive director at Back Bay Mission. “Much of the food we purchase comes out of our own resources. Right now, our food pantry manager is out buying groceries. Food banks, and ours in particular, are seeing an increase in the number of individuals accessing the food bank, especially families.”
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Randi is looking for a forever home!
Every other Wednesday morning, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Katie King is in studio with this week’s Pet of the Week, Randi!
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
wxxv25.com
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
WLOX
Legislative update from Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn
The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center. The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the...
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
wxxv25.com
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
WLOX
Gulfport shooting suspect arrested, victim found at Rouses is stable
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have a suspect in custody after a shooting victim was found in the Rouses parking lot in Gulfport. According to Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason DuCre, Gulfport PD received reports of a gunshot victim in the area around 6:22 p.m. Police said that the 17-year-old suspect...
wxxv25.com
Woman wanted for questioning in man’s death at St. Martin hotel in custody
The woman wanted for questioning in death of a man found at the Red Roof Inn on January 9 is now at the Jackson County jail. 39-year-old Mary Ann Salughter of Hattiesburg was charged with motor vehicle theft. Her bond was set at $100,000. Deputies picked up Slaughter from the...
Comments / 0