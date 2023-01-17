Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Patrick Mahomes injury vs Jaguars: Everything to know for Chiefs QB [UPDATED]
The Patrick Mahomes injury near the end of the first quarter of the Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game against the Jaguars had fans worried. A Patrick Mahomes injury is the one thing that could take the wind out of every single Kansas City Chiefs fan on the planet. Unfortunately, that’s...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
NFL insider says Saints want more than reported for Sean Payton
An NFL insider said that the Saints want more than the draft pick compensation that was previously reported in exchange for Sean Payton’s rights. The New Orleans Saints can completely change the trajectory of their franchise, but unfortunately, part of the picture is out of their hands. Right now, the Saints are going into the offseason in a bad way. They need more talent but don’t have a first-round draft pick since they traded it away.
Giants vs Eagles: Here’s who experts think will win
The Giants and Eagles will face off on Saturday night to clarify one of the teams to appear in the NFC Championship. A divisional face-off in the NFL Playoffs? You’ve got to love that. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will go up against one another for a third time this season.
Cryptic Derek Carr tweet implies there was more to the story with Raiders exit
There may be more to the story when it comes to Derek Carr’s Las Vegas Raiders breakup. Shoot to thrill, tea to spill, as Derek Carr hinted there is more to his Las Vegas Raiders exit saga…. Carr had been the face of the franchise since being drafted out...
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
3 Tom Brady replacement options that could get Bucs back to Super Bowl
Tom Brady seems to be done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that’s true, these quarterbacks could prolong the Super Bowl expectation era. Based on some new rumors related to Tom Brady’s offseason decision, he’s probably done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look, the man could be...
CeeDee Lamb’s treatment of Brett Maher proves Cowboys shouldn’t be switching kickers
Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Braves: Spencer Strider’s new jersey number is the epitome of Stache N Gas
Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider rocks a jersey number on par with his radar gun exploits. Spencer Strider sports an Atlanta Braves jersey number to show he is a Major League pitcher now. Atlanta’s Wild Thing made Braves Country’s heart sing with absolutely explosive Stache N Gas-ed excellence all summer...
Miami basketball falls late at Duke
The Miami basketball team held Duke without a field goal in the last 5:17 but the Blue Devils were able to hang on for a 68-66 victory in Durham on Saturday afternoon. Duke made just two of its last 16 field goal attempts but held on by making six of their eight free throws in the second half.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0