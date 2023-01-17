ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Old Donation School principal to return after simple assault charges dismissed

By Heather Eckstine
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
The charges against Old Donation School Principal Joel Guldenschuh were dismissed in Virginia Beach General District Court on Tuesday.

Guldenschuh was arrested on Nov. 1 for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge that was later amended to simple assault charges.

Police say the charge did not involve a juvenile and the alleged incident did not happen at the school.

In a statement to families, Chief Schools Officer Matthew Delaney says Guldenschuh will be returning as principal to Old Donation School.

Good evening, ODS families—

We want to provide you with an update regarding Mr. Guldenschuh’s status. As you may have seen in the news, his court case was dismissed this morning.

We recognize the stress that the situation has placed on the ODS community and appreciate your patience as we waited for the judicial process to run its course. The Department of School Leadership will be working closely with ODS staff on his transition back to his role as principal.

As of this time, we plan for his return to take place sometime in the next two weeks after he has had a chance to meet with staff.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Dr. James Smith at James.Smith2@VBSchools.com or 757.263.1088. Thank you for your support of Old Donation School.

Sincerely,

Mr. Matthew Delaney
Chief Schools Officer

Dr. James Smith
Senior Executive Director of Middle Schools

Mrs. Danielle Colucci
Senior Executive Director of Elementary Schools

Nikole Taylor
3d ago

Just curious if the school systems will begin allowing students who they suspend/expel for charges not on school grounds that are later dismissed back in without first requiring a stop at an “alternative” placement- without justification?

