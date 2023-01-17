Read full article on original website
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report
Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Footage of Tesla phantom braking causing 8-car crash pile-up emerges
Footage of the Tesla vehicle allegedly on “Full Self-Driving” that caused an eight-car crash pile-up in San Francisco in November has emerged. It appears to show a classic case of phantom braking but also during Level 2 autonomy, the driver should have responded. In November, an eight-car pile-up...
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Footage Shows Tesla in Eight-Car Pileup After Stopping for No Reason
Anyone feeling overly confident about Tesla’s current driver-assist capabilities should probably sit down and take a look at this footage of a Model S allegedly engaged in Full-Self Driving mode seemingly single-handedly sparking an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Multiple angles of the traffic footage, obtained...
A Tesla owner said self-driving mode got him home 'flawlessly' when he was 'probably drunk'
The owner was booed by another user on a Twitter Spaces called "$TSLA - Musk Metldown Marathon" after making the admission.
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
My Ownership Experience With a Tesla Model 3 RWD After 5,000 Miles
I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!
Twitter revenue reportedly down 40% just when Elon Musk’s first major interest payment is due
Banks are in talks to renegotiate the terms of $13 billion in debt, which could require posting Tesla shares as collateral.
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.
Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
