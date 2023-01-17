A Wall Street big shot embroiled in a bitter divorce was fired after he says his ex emailed his office with false claims that he hired hookers, had sexually transmitted diseases and used drugs. Money manager Jean-Charles Beriau, 47, is suing ex Thea D. Shive, 65, for $7 million over the claims she bombarded him and his clients at Merrill Lynch with the lies, saying his bosses sacked him after seeing the emails. Beriau landed next at Morgan Stanley and claims Shive also tried to defame him at his new job. Shive allegedly accused him of having unprotected sex with prostitutes and said he should use a condom “for his own sake,” the filing details, along with claims she threatened to expose his “huge pile of STD bills.” The former couple have been in the throes of divorce since 2020, and Beriau has claimed in court his ex knew the messages were false when she sent them. “He wanted to respectfully separate from his wife,” Beriau’s lawyer Karen McGuire said. “This didn’t have to go like this, but it did.”Read it at New York Post

36 MINUTES AGO