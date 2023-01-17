Read full article on original website
KGO
Paramedics charged with murder appear in court as wrongful death lawsuit announced
Two Illinois paramedics accused of killing a patient appeared in court Thursday, as the family of the victim announced a wrongful death lawsuit. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Jill Finley, 45, are facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a man in their care last month. They are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bonds. Both defendants, who appeared via video in the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, did not waive their right to a preliminary hearing. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Friday at 9 a.m. local time.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Finance Bro Accuses Ex of Lying That He Had STDs and Hired Prostitutes
A Wall Street big shot embroiled in a bitter divorce was fired after he says his ex emailed his office with false claims that he hired hookers, had sexually transmitted diseases and used drugs. Money manager Jean-Charles Beriau, 47, is suing ex Thea D. Shive, 65, for $7 million over the claims she bombarded him and his clients at Merrill Lynch with the lies, saying his bosses sacked him after seeing the emails. Beriau landed next at Morgan Stanley and claims Shive also tried to defame him at his new job. Shive allegedly accused him of having unprotected sex with prostitutes and said he should use a condom “for his own sake,” the filing details, along with claims she threatened to expose his “huge pile of STD bills.” The former couple have been in the throes of divorce since 2020, and Beriau has claimed in court his ex knew the messages were false when she sent them. “He wanted to respectfully separate from his wife,” Beriau’s lawyer Karen McGuire said. “This didn’t have to go like this, but it did.”Read it at New York Post
KGO
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' film shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," officials said Thursday, ABC News reported. Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special...
KGO
Elizabeth Holmes booked one-way flight to Mexico following fraud conviction, US prosecutors say
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes booked a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction in January 2022, according to a new filing by the U.S. government, ABC News reports. The filing by federal prosecutors opposes Holmes' motion for release pending appeal. In November 2022, Holmes was...
