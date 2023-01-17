Read full article on original website
Related
HS Boys Hockey: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its most recent power rankings for the winter season on Friday, posting the lists for high school basketball and hockey. The power rankings include games that were posted by schools into Arbiter by Jan. 20 at 4 a.m..
WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases latest set of rankings for basketball and hockey
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association released its latest look at the Western Massachusetts Tournament Friday for boys and girls basketball and hockey.
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain
Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
Massachusetts snowfall totals: How much snow fell in towns across the state?
A winter storm dropped a mixed bag of precipitation on towns and cities across Massachusetts on Thursday, from a cold, steady rain in some areas to heavier wet snow and sleet in others. On Friday, conditions are expected to turn to light snow across much of the region, particularly areas...
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
NECN
Storm Rolling in Thursday to Bring Rain and Snow to New England, Up to a Foot for Some
A messy storm is heading in Thursday night. Many of us will start with a few rays of sun before the clouds take over. We’re seeing the precipitation start after 1 p.m. as the storm sweeps in from the west. Initially, this is much ado about nothing. Many of...
whdh.com
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.
A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to invest his prize
A $1 million lottery prize winner came forward to claim their cash on Jan. 12. But, they told the Massachusetts State Lottery, they don’t plan on spending it — at least not right away. Robert Mathews of Blackstone won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket called...
NECN
Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of New England Friday
The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0