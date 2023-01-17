I agree with the resident who recently wrote a letter about drug trafficking sentences. So often, people are found guilty of one thing or another and then receive sentences that are crazy light. An animal’s life is more important than a human anymore. How sad. Children are abused sexually and the guilty get such ridiculous sentences. These children never get over the trauma, and many of them live a sad life. There should be more help offered for them as well.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO