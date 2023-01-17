Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
cbs4local.com
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
cbs4local.com
Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
cbs4local.com
Bowie High School students participate in McDonald's Hispanic scholarship program event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mcdonald's owner and founder of the HACER National Scholarship Program along with the first Mexican woman to travel to space, are helping Hispanic high school seniors reach for the stars. The scholarship founder, Richard Castro, joined Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta as a guest...
cbs4local.com
Mexican fugitive tied to Ayotzinapa college students disappearance found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The fugitive connected to the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 Mexican college students in southern Mexico was turned over to Mexican authorities. Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, was captured on December 14, 2022, climbing over the border wall near the Santa...
cbs4local.com
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
cbs4local.com
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
cbs4local.com
Film Las Cruces gives thoughts on charges made against Alec Baldwin after deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A film expert in Las Cruces shared his thoughts about Alec Baldwin was charged for shooting a real bullet in the movie set of "Rust." CBS4 spoke with Film Las Cruces film liaison Jonathan Sepp after prosecutors charged Baldwin Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set.
cbs4local.com
Non-profit organization holds groundbreaking for new residential treatment center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aliviane, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive substance use treatment and support services, announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Residential Treatment Center. The new center is located on 3801 Mattox Street. The event, which took place Friday at 2 p.m., marks the...
cbs4local.com
San Elizario ISD to implement 4-day school to address teacher vacancies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District announced it will shift from the traditional 5-day-week to a 4-day-week beginning in July of this year. The change has been in the works over the past two years and was announced on Thursday. The Human Resources Director...
cbs4local.com
San Elizario ISD board votes to transition to a 4-day week for upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District school board voted and approved to transition to a 4-day week for the 2023-2024 school calendar. The vote happened Wednesday during a regular meeting. In a four-to-one vote, the board members voted to approve a 4-day week schedule,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
cbs4local.com
'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations
A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
cbs4local.com
Texas DPS Troopers take migrants into custody following 2 car chases in west El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants were taken into custody following two separate car chases Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The first pursuit happened along Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road in west El Paso. Police chased the car until it crashed on Sun...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces warns residents of increase on upcoming gas bill
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Utilities customers were warned about the upcoming January utility bill being higher than normal. The reason - the cost of natural gas prices increased. The cost of natural gas will be passed on to customers. Las Cruces Utilities is offering customers additional...
cbs4local.com
Police: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a homicide of a 47 year-old male that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
cbs4local.com
Dog attack victim speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tip for protection
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
cbs4local.com
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan Dr. still await on reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, CBS4 On Your Side learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a...
cbs4local.com
1 Person dies after being hit by car on Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso police have confirmed 1 person has died after being hit by a car. This happened in Northeast El Paso on Dyer street, right next to the North Desert Palm Apartments. El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that 1 person was sent to...
