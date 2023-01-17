ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
Kids can 'Paint the Ice' with El Paso Rhinos at weekend event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Rhinos fans can "paint the ice" this weekend. On Sunday, fans can go down to the ice with a paint brush and some paint and join the players in painting the ice. The event is free with game admission. Children 12 and...
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
Non-profit organization holds groundbreaking for new residential treatment center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aliviane, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive substance use treatment and support services, announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Residential Treatment Center. The new center is located on 3801 Mattox Street. The event, which took place Friday at 2 p.m., marks the...
El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations

A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
Las Cruces warns residents of increase on upcoming gas bill

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Utilities customers were warned about the upcoming January utility bill being higher than normal. The reason - the cost of natural gas prices increased. The cost of natural gas will be passed on to customers. Las Cruces Utilities is offering customers additional...
Police: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a homicide of a 47 year-old male that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
1 Person dies after being hit by car on Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso police have confirmed 1 person has died after being hit by a car. This happened in Northeast El Paso on Dyer street, right next to the North Desert Palm Apartments. El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that 1 person was sent to...
