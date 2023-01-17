ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart & They Have So Many Famous Exes

By Sameen Chaudhry
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez’s love life is smoking hot right now, and it’s because of her potential new love interest who she was spotted with on Sunday.

Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and the rumoured couple was seen bowling together in New York City, according to Page Six.

Us Weekly broke the news that the two have been romantically linked recently, and an insider source revealed that the new couple is trying to be “very casual and low-key.”

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” the source told the outlet.

The source also revealed that the two are “having a lot of fun together” and spend quality time by going “bowling and to the movies.”

According to the source, “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him” and is “so affectionate” towards Taggart.

But before finding each other, the two previously made headlines with their famous exes.

Most famously, Gomez was linked to Canadian singer Justin Bieber on and off for around eight years, finally breaking things off in 2018, as reported by People.

During one of the “off” periods with her long-term love interest Bieber, Gomez started dating another Canadian artist The Weeknd, in 2017. The two had a 10-month-long relationship during which Gomez even visited The Weeknd’s native city of Toronto with him.

Prior to that, Gomez had brief flings with stars such as Nick Jonas and Taylor Lautner, reported Cosmopolitan.

Similarly, Taggart has also been linked to several celebrities.

Most recently he dated Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Taggart and Jobs reportedly started seeing each other during the summer of 2022 and made things official in the fall but quickly broke things off by the new year.

Some fans are confused about the timeline since both Taggart and Jobs were posting pictures of each other on social media as recently as December 31st.

One person is refuting the US Weekly story saying Jobs and Taggart are still together.

The Twitter user is seemingly pointing to a series of photos posted two weeks ago by Taggart as he celebrated his birthday and Jobs was there.

After US Weekly broke the news, Jobs deleted her Instagram account, as per a Cosmopolitan report.

Taggart's other famous exes include models Haley Rowe, Meredith Mickelson and Chantel Jeffries, according to US Weekly.

