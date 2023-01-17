Read full article on original website
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Android Authority
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist

Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming Soon
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Within about the next two months, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively...
How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
T-Mobile is running way behind on Google Pixel security updates
T-Mobile is running way behind on Google Pixel security updates

Google sent out its latest security update to Pixel devices on January 3, 2023, and ten days later, T-Mobile Pixel 7 and 6 series users are reporting that the OTA still hasn't reached their phones. Timely security updates are one of the main draws for Pixel phones, so many customers are rightfully fuming.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series US pricing leaks and it's good news!
It seems Samsung is not hiking prices after all. The US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series has leaked via an alleged internal Verizon document. The leaked information was posted on Reddit and spotted by 9to5Google. The document suggests that the new flagships won’t get more expensive this year. At least not in the US.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers

As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
YouTube wants to pick a fight with Pluto TV and other free streaming hubs
YouTube wants to pick a fight with Pluto TV and other free streaming hubs

YouTube TV is one of the strongest contestants of regular cable TV, offering live streaming in a convenient package. Like cable TV, it's quite a costly option, starting at $65 for its base plan. In contrast to that, some great streaming services like Pluto TV or Amazon Freevee (née IMDb TV) offer completely free, ad-supported options, and it looks like that's where YouTube sees yet another avenue to success. The company might expand its entertainment offerings with a similar hub of free, ad-supported streaming channels, though details remain light right now.
Google I/O 2023 is sounding more like Google AI 2023
Google I/O 2023 is sounding more like Google AI 2023

OpenAI's latest project, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm. It's a chatbot that's capable of answering complex questions with ease and confidence (sadly, often enough not too accurately), and its potentially disruptive qualities have Google scared. After all, why wade through pages of Google Search results when you could just ask a chatbot for a quick answer to a question? According to a report, Google is doubling down on its own AI efforts to combat rising competitors like OpenAI, and could introduce a whole plethora of them during its Google I/O 2023 developer conference in May.
Looks like Google won't replace Smart Lock with Watch Unlock
Looks like Google won't replace Smart Lock with Watch Unlock

Smart Lock in Android is a handy feature that keeps your phone unlocked when connected to a Bluetooth accessory, at a trusted location, or carrying it with you. Admittedly, the feature is not that smart or secure: when used with a smartwatch, Smart Lock will keep your phone unlocked even if you're not wearing it. Google wants to change that with Watch Unlock, which the company showcased at CES 2023. But by no means will Watch Unlock replace Smart Lock. In fact, you might even see it under a new name.
Cult of Mac
Newest Android version installed on a mere 5% of devices vs. 74% for iOS 16
It’s considered somewhat controversial that iOS 16 has been installed on only about 70% of iPhones four months after its release. But that’s a problem Google can only dream of. A full six months after the debut of Android 13, it’s on a whopping 5.2% of devices.
Android Police
