Sylacauga, AL

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked car on the side of the road.

Officers found Cameron Rogers, 19, shot inside the vehicle. Sylacauga Ambulance Service arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Rogers’ body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-249-4716.

