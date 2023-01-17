ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown

Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: make the most of winter!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
relix

Newport Folk Festival Reveals On Sale Date for 2023 Tickets

Newport Folk Festival has announced a public on sale for its annual gathering in Newport, R.I., on July 28 through 30. The festival takes place on the beautiful grounds of Fort Adams State Park along the Newport Harbor with stunning views of the bay. The festival has hosted historic performances...
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket, East Providence scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Woonsocket's Abigail Dumont and East Providence's Ryleigh Grant were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Dumont is a two-sport captain in soccer and wrestling and she's an academic all-state- athlete. Grant is the captain of the volleyball, hockey and lacrosse teams while also a member...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WGME

Christmas displays, holiday fundraiser garner more than $30K for charity

WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — The holiday season has come and gone but two Rhode Island families are still bringing comfort and joy to their communities. For the last 15 years, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and his loved ones have been decorating their home with thousands of lights that are choreographed to holiday music.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Group of masked men harass parents leaving Taunton drag story time

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A mother is now seeking therapy for her children after they watched a group of masked men barge into a library last weekend to protest a drag queen story hour. Last weekend, Amilia Hoard saw a posting on Facebook about the story hour hosted at...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence

Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island marks 27th anniversary of North Cape oil spill

An environmental disaster was unfolding 27 years ago Thursday when the tug Scandia and the tank barge North Cape ran aground near Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown in rough weather. More than 800,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Narragansett Bay. No lives were lost, but the impact on...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

