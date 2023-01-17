Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Related
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
Valley Breeze
Eat ice cream. Be happy. Cumberland friends from high school share a dream
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Class of 2015 Cumberland High alums Paul Parks III, Victoria Parks and Kendra Walker are spreading their message of “Eat ice cream. Be happy.” at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Homemade Ice Cream. Paul and Victoria Parks are twins and became close friends with...
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WPRI
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
relix
Newport Folk Festival Reveals On Sale Date for 2023 Tickets
Newport Folk Festival has announced a public on sale for its annual gathering in Newport, R.I., on July 28 through 30. The festival takes place on the beautiful grounds of Fort Adams State Park along the Newport Harbor with stunning views of the bay. The festival has hosted historic performances...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket, East Providence scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Woonsocket's Abigail Dumont and East Providence's Ryleigh Grant were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Dumont is a two-sport captain in soccer and wrestling and she's an academic all-state- athlete. Grant is the captain of the volleyball, hockey and lacrosse teams while also a member...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket restaurant damaged in fire plans reopening in new location
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A well-known Pawtucket restaurant is making a comeback. Maria's Breakfast and Lunch has been closed since it was damaged in a fire over the summer. But all the favorites will be coming to a new location down the street. "We're going to start all over...
WGME
Christmas displays, holiday fundraiser garner more than $30K for charity
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — The holiday season has come and gone but two Rhode Island families are still bringing comfort and joy to their communities. For the last 15 years, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and his loved ones have been decorating their home with thousands of lights that are choreographed to holiday music.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
Turnto10.com
Group of masked men harass parents leaving Taunton drag story time
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A mother is now seeking therapy for her children after they watched a group of masked men barge into a library last weekend to protest a drag queen story hour. Last weekend, Amilia Hoard saw a posting on Facebook about the story hour hosted at...
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence
Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island marks 27th anniversary of North Cape oil spill
An environmental disaster was unfolding 27 years ago Thursday when the tug Scandia and the tank barge North Cape ran aground near Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown in rough weather. More than 800,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Narragansett Bay. No lives were lost, but the impact on...
Comments / 0