WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of elder exploitation
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged social media threats a contributing factor in Daphne PD backing down from standoff
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A man involved in a standoff with police Tuesday night, January 17, 2023 in Lake Forest was arrested the next morning in Daphne. He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat. The standoff happened on Brentwood Drive with police eventually backing out. Daphne Police responded...
Man arrested in Daphne standoff, used social media for threats
Woman arrested for allegedly forging 3 checks belonging to family member: Foley Police
Mobile Police investigate alleged Econo Lodge assault, theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly forced their way into a room at Econo Lodge, assaulted victims, stole money and personal property Sunday morning. Police were called Econo Lodge 400 W. I-65 Service Road South at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man faces 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping of girl in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Pensacola school bus stop took a plea deal. Jared Stanga pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. The maximum penalty is 20 years in a state prison. In exchange for his...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.
