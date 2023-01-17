ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Preparing for King Tides January 23-25

By SPUMedia
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LahHL_0kHtmH9K00

High tides are predicted January 21-27 with King Tides in the early mornings of January 23-25. And, because it is winter in Seattle, it will probably rain too. These conditions are challenging for many of us but have serious impacts on the residents and businesses of South Park.

We recently experienced how devastating an extremely high tide, called a king tide, can be along the Duwamish River. On December 27 and 28, tidal waters overtopped the riverbank and caused serious flooding in South Park homes, businesses, and streets. Some residents had to leave their homes to stay with friends or in hotels.

As we continue to support recovery, we must also turn our attention to the next high tide period with king tides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291hGi_0kHtmH9K00

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), in partnership with Seattle Department of Transportation and the Finance and Administrative Branch, is providing temporary flood barriers (concrete blocks, jersey barriers, and sandbags) in locations along the river and in South Park, and making large quantities of sandbags available to residents and businesses in the area.

Unfortunately, hazards and emergencies happen. We all need to be prepared. Please sign up for Alert Seattle today by texting SEATTLE to 67283 or by going to alert.seattle.gov. The texts, automated phone calls and emails we send through Alert Seattle allow us to quickly notify communities about emergencies.

We also encourage all communities to revisit their emergency preparedness plans. For some, flooding is a known hazard. Flooding preparedness includes tracking the tides and weather, waterproofing and elevating valuables, and having a “go bag” at the ready in case evacuation becomes necessary. But flooding is just one hazard– we encourage all people to plan and prepare for emergencies by visiting: https://www.seattle.gov/emergency-management.

Let’s continue to work together by preparing for future extreme high tides, improving our emergency preparedness, building infrastructure, planning for a safe and healthy future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Parking-lot gates going in at West Seattle High School

SPSemployee January 20, 2023 (1:10 pm) gates will most likely only be open during school days/hours and events. Mike January 20, 2023 (1:52 pm) Bad investment. These gates will fall into disuse. ACG January 20, 2023 (2:11 pm) I understand some of the unfortunate illegal/dangerous uses of the parking lot....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Downtown Nike Store Closing

Some may not be too shocked at stores closing after so much news about crime Downtown. The Nike store in downtown Seattle will be one of those stores. The store will be closing at the end of this month. Since March 2020 the Downtown Seattle Association estimates that around 500...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue. Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever

The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 20 Weirdest Things In Seattle That Seattleites Have Seen

It’s no Portland, but Seattle can be a pretty quirky town in its own right. From naked bike rides to weird statues (and that’s just Fremont!) there’s lots of weird things to see in Seattle any day of the week. We asked our followers on Facebook and Instagram for stories about the weirdest things in Seattle that they’ve seen.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Temo Madrigal-Sanchez, Workforce Development Manager

How long have you been at City Light? I’ve been with City Light for seven months. Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? I am the workforce development manager. My job entails leading a dynamic team of wonderful professionals that has a passion and dedication for the personal and professional growth and development of all employees at Seattle City Light. I’m in a lot of meetings.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet

I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy