Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup

If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m

Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...

