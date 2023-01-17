Read full article on original website
Related
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the English Premier League race wide open
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
Yardbarker
“He has the mind of a 12-year-old” – Streamer takes aim at Gerard Pique following Shakira controversy
Gerard Pique is headline news at the moment. Shakira’s latest song had some eye opening remarks about the former Barcelona footballer and his current girlfriend Clara Chia. With the diss track having gone viral, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding it. Pique responded in jest, using the lyrics...
BBC
Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m
Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid
Ratcliffe is currently worth $15.6b, according to Forbes.
