Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off for the likely last time on Thursday, as Paris Saint-Germain came away with a 5-4 friendly win over the Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi opened up the scoring in the match with an early goal, while Ronaldo later responded with a double in the first half.
The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
NBC Sports

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
Popculture

MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
