Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
Fans all say same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off silky nutmeg in Messi clash before ordering team-mate to back off
FANS are all saying the same after Cristiano Ronaldo produced an impressive nutmeg before telling his team-mate to leave the ball for him. The football legend made his Middle East debut playing for Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against PSG. His first appearance saw him come up against great rival...
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes dies at age 25 following boating accident
Anton Walkes, a defender for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, has died from injuries suffered in a boating accident at age 25, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement.
The former Barcelona player was spotted leaving Shakira’s party – and there’s a photo of the moment
Shakira She organized a party to celebrate the success of the song where she dropped hints to her ex-husband, Gerrard Pique. was her Show up on social networks for an instant with friends. However, there was another person present. according to the reasonEuropa Press cameras captured Patrick Kluivertthe former Barcelona...
Photo: Ronaldo’s Strong Message After Facing Messi For the Likely Final Time
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off for the likely last time on Thursday, as Paris Saint-Germain came away with a 5-4 friendly win over the Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi opened up the scoring in the match with an early goal, while Ronaldo later responded with a double in the first half.
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
“He has the mind of a 12-year-old” – Streamer takes aim at Gerard Pique following Shakira controversy
Gerard Pique is headline news at the moment. Shakira’s latest song had some eye opening remarks about the former Barcelona footballer and his current girlfriend Clara Chia. With the diss track having gone viral, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding it. Pique responded in jest, using the lyrics...
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
'Sunderland are up there and are a real danger,' says Middlesbrough boss
Middlesbrough boss expecting a really tough test against the sheer talent of Sunderland front line.
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25
Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
MLS, Liga MX Reveal Groups for Revamped 2023 Leagues Cup
Fifteen three-team groups were arranged based on geography and domestic performance.
Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Friendly Sports Washing ‘At Full Throttle,’ Says Economics Director
Football fans enjoyed what possibly could be the last time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off on Thursday in a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and a hybrid team made up of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players. However, the human rights organization Amnesty has hit out at the two...
