Mount Shasta, CA

KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
islandfreepress.org

Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Oregon Inlet

On early Monday morning, January 16, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a report that F/V Reel-E-Buggin had run aground hard and was taking on water in the vicinity of Hell’s Gate, just west of Oregon Inlet. Upon arriving on the scene, crews rigged up a dewatering...
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
OREGON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
opb.org

Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps

While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR

