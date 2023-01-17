Read full article on original website
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Missing woman found dead in Oregon River
LaDawn Rene Bloom, a 58-year-old woman from Oregon, was found dead in the Oregon River. The cause of death is currently under investigation, but it is believed that she may have drowned.
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
KTVZ
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots
Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?. Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
kezi.com
North Bend murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial; Coos County D.A. contests finding
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A North Bend man who in 2021 allegedly killed four people and kidnapped a woman, taking her as far as Wisconsin, may be unfit to stand trial due to mental issues. However, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to reverse this decision. Oen...
islandfreepress.org
Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Oregon Inlet
On early Monday morning, January 16, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a report that F/V Reel-E-Buggin had run aground hard and was taking on water in the vicinity of Hell’s Gate, just west of Oregon Inlet. Upon arriving on the scene, crews rigged up a dewatering...
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
nationalfisherman.com
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Mount Shasta Herald
California flooding: My vegetable garden was damaged. What to do, not do after storms pass
Q: My yard and garden flooded during the winter storms in January. What can I do to save my landscape plants and lawn? Is it still safe to eat the vegetables in my garden?. A: First protect yourself by avoiding flooded areas and wearing gloves, boots and other protective equipment when cleaning up after floodwater recedes.
opb.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
