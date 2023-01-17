Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cryptic Derek Carr tweet implies there was more to the story with Raiders exit
There may be more to the story when it comes to Derek Carr’s Las Vegas Raiders breakup. Shoot to thrill, tea to spill, as Derek Carr hinted there is more to his Las Vegas Raiders exit saga…. Carr had been the face of the franchise since being drafted out...
NFL insider says Saints want more than reported for Sean Payton
An NFL insider said that the Saints want more than the draft pick compensation that was previously reported in exchange for Sean Payton’s rights. The New Orleans Saints can completely change the trajectory of their franchise, but unfortunately, part of the picture is out of their hands. Right now, the Saints are going into the offseason in a bad way. They need more talent but don’t have a first-round draft pick since they traded it away.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Giants vs Eagles: Here’s who experts think will win
The Giants and Eagles will face off on Saturday night to clarify one of the teams to appear in the NFC Championship. A divisional face-off in the NFL Playoffs? You’ve got to love that. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will go up against one another for a third time this season.
Easy Money University: Chiefs OL has iconic playoff player intro
Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown has a unique player intro for national TV broadcasts, promoting “Easy Money University.”. Fans watching national NFL broadcasts are used to hearing recognizable names from the University of Alabama to the Ohio State University. Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown likes to go a different direction.
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes
Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
3 Tom Brady replacement options that could get Bucs back to Super Bowl
Tom Brady seems to be done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that’s true, these quarterbacks could prolong the Super Bowl expectation era. Based on some new rumors related to Tom Brady’s offseason decision, he’s probably done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look, the man could be...
Braves: Spencer Strider’s new jersey number is the epitome of Stache N Gas
Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider rocks a jersey number on par with his radar gun exploits. Spencer Strider sports an Atlanta Braves jersey number to show he is a Major League pitcher now. Atlanta’s Wild Thing made Braves Country’s heart sing with absolutely explosive Stache N Gas-ed excellence all summer...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
The Athletic proposes unhinged Lakers-Bulls trade for LeBron James
The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer while Los Angeles Lakers fans desperately hope the team makes some kind of trade to improve the roster. After all, despite their record, the team always has a chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy. If Los Angeles does not...
76ers vs. Kings prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21
It’s no surprise that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the eastern conference, but the Sacramento Kings holding the three seed in the west is a shock. The Kings are 26-18 and yesterday defeated OKC at home. Their rookie, Keegan Murray led the way with 29 points, but Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were great too. They’ll need to be great again to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers, who have won four straight.
