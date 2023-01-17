Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat; 2 arrested
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the back seat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
Homicide in Portsmouth leaves one dead: Police
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Royal Farms convenience store.
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charges after striking protestors with car in Elizabeth City
Lisa O'Quinn entered an Alford plea on Thursday, meaning that she maintains her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened last night. Police say an adult male was found with fatal injuries, around 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Chesapeake teen found shot to death in back of vehicle identified: Police
Two people have been arrested after Chesapeake police said they found a body in the back of a car late Thursday afternoon.
Hampton Roads police fight crime with technology; Can it replace officers' work?
For decades now, law enforcement groups have made arguments for implementing technology in policing.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
Police: 2 in custody after man found dead in back seat of car in Chesapeake
According to police, a caller reported around 4:53 p.m. that they heard a loud pop and saw someone being dragged out of a house by multiple men in the 2000 block of Candlelight Dr.
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
Accomack deputy fired, charged with DUI following crash
A deputy with the Accomack Sheriff's Office is now out of a job after being charged with DUI following a crash.
shoredailynews.com
Suppression hearing continued in Onancock murder case
Defense Lawyer Says Unaware of Video in Murder Case. A Virginia Beach defense lawyer got his suppression hearing continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after he announced he was unaware there was a video linking his client to an October 2021 murder. The lawyer learned about the tape when the first prosecutor’s witness testified about it at the hearing.
NN Police: missing child returned home and safe
Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Deputy back on his feet following shootout with homicide suspect in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy is back on his feet following a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton roughly one week ago. Investigator Scott Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.
WAVY News 10
Elizabeth City man gets 8-plus years in prison after 2021 shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to a 2021 shooting in downtown Elizabeth City. The Department of Justice says Amos Dekendric Parker, also known as “Bay Bay,” was sentenced on Wednesday to 103...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WAVY News 10
NN Police looking for missing child
Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather...
Clue led family to missing teen's body; 'off-again, on-again' boyfriend arrested
The body of a missing Williamsburg teenager was discovered by her family last Friday in rural Isle of Wight County after a friend gave them her location based her previous social media activity.
4 arrested after Suffolk police pull over vehicle connected to triple shooting outside restaurant
SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were arrested Monday night after Suffolk police pulled over a vehicle connected to a triple shooting that happened in front of a downtown restaurant over the weekend. Surveillance video inside the High Tide restaurant captured the moment shots rang out on Commerce Street in...
Comments / 5