13News Now

Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat; 2 arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the back seat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened last night. Police say an adult male was found with fatal injuries, around 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Suppression hearing continued in Onancock murder case

Defense Lawyer Says Unaware of Video in Murder Case. A Virginia Beach defense lawyer got his suppression hearing continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after he announced he was unaware there was a video linking his client to an October 2021 murder. The lawyer learned about the tape when the first prosecutor’s witness testified about it at the hearing.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Elizabeth City man gets 8-plus years in prison after 2021 shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to a 2021 shooting in downtown Elizabeth City. The Department of Justice says Amos Dekendric Parker, also known as “Bay Bay,” was sentenced on Wednesday to 103...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

