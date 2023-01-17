PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO