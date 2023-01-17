ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Smokey Robinson Spilled Some Dating Tea on Diana Ross

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Uq8b_0kHtlOMc00
Source: Chris Polk/AMA2017 / Getty

Motown Grammy Award winning legend Smokey Robinson released a hot track titled ‘Being With You’ back in 1981. In 2023 Smokey Robinson in an interview had somethings to say about being with Diana Ross.

I don’t care what they think about me. And I don’t care what they say, I don’t care what they think. If you’re leaving, I’m gonna beg you to stay ♫

That last line, according to Smokey Robinson was not the case with him and ‘Dirty Diana’, Diana Ross.

According to Smokey Robinson, he and Diane AKA Diane Ross came up together in Detroit and he didn’t know she sang. Smokey say’s that Diane hit him up one day wanting him to put her and her girls on at Motown, a move that would bring the music industry the legendary Supremes. When Smokey was asked about the length of dating Diana Ross, his response was “it lasted longer than it should have”, especially since he was married while he was dating Diana Ross.

This was of course before ‘Diana Ross and The Supremes’ and Ms. Ross ‘Love Child’ by Berry Gordy during ‘Lady Sings The Blues’.

Talk about a ‘Endless Love’ #IJS

Take a listen to the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0kHtlOMc00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Looper

David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters

On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy