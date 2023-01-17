ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY

WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU braces for second straight ranked foe in No. 7 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s grind continues. The Mountaineers will host their third top-25 opponent in five games on Saturday when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns line up at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia has some confidence after earning...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tennis opens spring slate at Penn/Temple

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team will open its spring slate on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers will first face Penn, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, while competition against Temple begins at 5:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 23 WVU Concludes Road Trip With Two in Oklahoma

The West Virginia University wrestling team spends the weekend in Oklahoma for a pair of Big 12 road duals, beginning in Norman against Oklahoma at McCasland Field House on Friday, Jan. 20, before colliding with No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sunday, Jan. 22. Fans can catch all this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy Bell Jr.’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double made the difference for the Mountaineers in front of their home crowd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: January 15 through January 21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. More than 100 cameras are being installed along roads in Bridgeport to aid police, mainly in vehicle accident investigations. A non-profit organization posted a reward for information about the shooting of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy