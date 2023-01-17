Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs Interesting Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
One writer's bold prediction has Angels star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers next offseason, but the bold part is when you look at his predicted contract terms.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Dodgers News: James Outman Somewhat Superstitious Over Uniform Number with LA
Dodgers outfielder James Outman was assigned number 77 at random, but he superstitiously might want to keep it after last year's success.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Dodgers Hire Stephen Nelson To Be MLB's Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer
Stephen Nelson, 33, will call 50 games in the upcoming season.
Angels News: How Much Revenue Shohei Ohtani Generates for the Halos
The short answer is a lot.
Angels Schedule: Halos to Face Crosstown Rival Dodgers on National TV
This will be a fun matchup.
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Dodgers News: LA Adds MLB Network Host as Part-Time Broadcaster
Stephen Nelson will call over 50 TV games for the Dodgers in 2023.
Guerrero Jr. Reveals Who Was the Easiest Team to Play During 2022 Season
The Blue Jays first baseman didn’t hesitate when giving his answer.
Dodgers Rumors: Chris Woodward Returning To Organization In Front Office Role
The Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff has enjoyed plenty of continuity under manager Dave Roberts, but Chris Woodward was part of change over a two-year period. After working as Dodgers third base coach from 2016-2018, Woodward was hired by the Texas Rangers to become their new manager. He credited the “forward-thinking” Dodgers organization for helping him prepare to become a Major League manager, and regularly spoke highly of his time in Los Angeles.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes Youngest Player Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
On January 19, 1972, former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. At 36 years and 20 days old, Koufax became the youngest player to ever be inducted. The famed southpaw finished a lifetime 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA in 12 seasons...
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Falls Short Of Landing Top Prospect Spot
The future for the Dodgers still remains bright
Jeanie Buss Reportedly Won't Support Trading Lakers Future Draft Picks
Many fans of the Los Angeles Lakers want the Lakers to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. It doesn't look like that might be happening.
