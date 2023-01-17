ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
1470 WMBD

U.S. hits debt ceiling amid standoff between Republicans and Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s Democrats that could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

U.S., Cuban officials wrap up law-enforcement talks in Havana

HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A visiting U.S. delegation wrapped up two days of talks on law-enforcement issues with Cuban officials in Havana on Thursday, the State Department said, the first meeting of its kind since such negotiations were halted under former President Donald Trump. Washington’s concerns about counterterrorism were among items on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Congressman Doug Lamborn settles lawsuit with former staffer out of court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A lawsuit between Colorado District 5 Representative Doug Lamborn and a former staffer has been settled out of court. The suit, alleging that Lamborn violated COVID-19 protocols, and didn't attempt to protect his Washington D.C. staffers from the spread of the virus, was dismissed Thursday. It's not clear what Lamborn may have The post Congressman Doug Lamborn settles lawsuit with former staffer out of court appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
1470 WMBD

U.S. Supreme Court report fails to identify abortion ruling leak culprit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday released a report on the May 2022 leak of a draft version of its blockbuster ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, but failed to identify who was behind the disclosure that rocked the nation’s top judicial body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

US tallies 251,000 border stops in December for a new all-time high

Federal officials tallied more than a quarter-million migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border last month — the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to a quiet Friday-night data dump from US Customs and Border Protection. The 251,487 illegal-entry encounters at the southern border in December surpassed the 179,253 in December 2021 and the 73,994 in December 2020, according to CBP figures. The number was even greater than the peak in 2022’s historic year, when migrant encounters hit 241,136 in May, at the start of the typically busier summer months. Republicans, already furious over the spiraling migrant crisis, were aghast. “Breaking — 251,487 illegal border...
TEXAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Eleven NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine

TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) – A group of 11 NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged a raft of new military aid to support Ukraine’s war with Russia on Thursday ahead of a crunch meeting on arms for Kyiv scheduled to take place in Germany on Friday.
1470 WMBD

Hundreds more Canada-made armoured vehicles to arrive in Ukraine by summer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (Reuters) – A Canadian company supplying battle-ready armoured vehicles to Ukraine plans to deliver the 200 vehicles Ottawa promised to Kyiv before summer, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Roman Shimonov said on Thursday. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday...

