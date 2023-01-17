Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Trump told Mark Meadows that he wanted his secretary of state to "take on leading the department of defense as an additional duty," per Mike Pompeo.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
U.S. hits debt ceiling amid standoff between Republicans and Democrats
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s Democrats that could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin...
U.S., Cuban officials wrap up law-enforcement talks in Havana
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A visiting U.S. delegation wrapped up two days of talks on law-enforcement issues with Cuban officials in Havana on Thursday, the State Department said, the first meeting of its kind since such negotiations were halted under former President Donald Trump. Washington’s concerns about counterterrorism were among items on...
Congressman Doug Lamborn settles lawsuit with former staffer out of court
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A lawsuit between Colorado District 5 Representative Doug Lamborn and a former staffer has been settled out of court. The suit, alleging that Lamborn violated COVID-19 protocols, and didn't attempt to protect his Washington D.C. staffers from the spread of the virus, was dismissed Thursday. It's not clear what Lamborn may have The post Congressman Doug Lamborn settles lawsuit with former staffer out of court appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. Supreme Court report fails to identify abortion ruling leak culprit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday released a report on the May 2022 leak of a draft version of its blockbuster ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, but failed to identify who was behind the disclosure that rocked the nation’s top judicial body.
US tallies 251,000 border stops in December for a new all-time high
Federal officials tallied more than a quarter-million migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border last month — the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to a quiet Friday-night data dump from US Customs and Border Protection. The 251,487 illegal-entry encounters at the southern border in December surpassed the 179,253 in December 2021 and the 73,994 in December 2020, according to CBP figures. The number was even greater than the peak in 2022’s historic year, when migrant encounters hit 241,136 in May, at the start of the typically busier summer months. Republicans, already furious over the spiraling migrant crisis, were aghast. “Breaking — 251,487 illegal border...
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has not so far authorised...
Eleven NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine
TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) – A group of 11 NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged a raft of new military aid to support Ukraine’s war with Russia on Thursday ahead of a crunch meeting on arms for Kyiv scheduled to take place in Germany on Friday.
Hundreds more Canada-made armoured vehicles to arrive in Ukraine by summer
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (Reuters) – A Canadian company supplying battle-ready armoured vehicles to Ukraine plans to deliver the 200 vehicles Ottawa promised to Kyiv before summer, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Roman Shimonov said on Thursday. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday...
Mexico president says resolved Canada firms’ concerns in energy dispute
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he met with representatives of four Canadian firms on Wednesday and resolved their problems, after agreeing to see them at talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month. The companies in question were ATCO Ltd, La...
