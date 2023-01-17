Inter Milan Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan: “Winning Supercoppa Italiana Would Be Important For Us & For The Fans”

Read full article on original website
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo
Brighton have rejected an approach from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. They do not want to lose the player in January.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Yardbarker
“He has the mind of a 12-year-old” – Streamer takes aim at Gerard Pique following Shakira controversy
Gerard Pique is headline news at the moment. Shakira’s latest song had some eye opening remarks about the former Barcelona footballer and his current girlfriend Clara Chia. With the diss track having gone viral, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding it. Pique responded in jest, using the lyrics...
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessie
Chelsea could move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie who is likely to be available on loan in January.
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
Pep Guardiola’s ‘happy flowers’ set the ears of Manchester City burning
‘THE TEARS YOU CRY, I’LL DRIVE THEM ALL AWAY’. When a football manager grasps for an odd metaphor, it’s often a sign things are going a bit milky. Once Pep Guardiola wailed “we are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this”, the gong bath started filling. Here was some press conference wibble to match José Mourinho’s “little horse”, Arsène Wenger’s “prettiest wife”, Lord Ferg’s “better cow”, Rafa Benítez’s “facts”, Nigel Pearson’s “ostrich” and King Louis’s “$ex masochism”. And that time another Nigel, Adkins, when asked about being under pressure at Southampton, took to poetry in reciting the verses of The Man in the Glass by Dale Wimbrow.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!
The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?. ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee...
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
