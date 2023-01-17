Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the English Premier League race wide open
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
BBC
Klopp on 1,000th game, Nunez fitness and Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday. He said he feels "really blessed" to reach 1,000 games as a manager and added: "I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved." He confirmed Darwin Nunez is closer to...
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
Yardbarker
“He has the mind of a 12-year-old” – Streamer takes aim at Gerard Pique following Shakira controversy
Gerard Pique is headline news at the moment. Shakira’s latest song had some eye opening remarks about the former Barcelona footballer and his current girlfriend Clara Chia. With the diss track having gone viral, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding it. Pique responded in jest, using the lyrics...
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
SB Nation
Chelsea express interest in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report
Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
SB Nation
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Luke Thomas: Leicester City defender apologises to fans for defeat at Nottingham Forest
Defender Luke Thomas has apologised to Leicester City fans for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest, and insists the Foxes "have the determination" to turn their season around. The 2-0 derby defeat extended Leicester's Premier League losing run to four games, dropping them to 15th. Thomas, 21, said he was...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links
The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!
The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?. ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee...
Soccer-Ten Hag rues dropped points as United lack ruthless edge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The look of disbelief on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's face when Crystal Palace's Michael Olise curled a stoppage-time free kick into the net said it all on Wednesday.
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
SB Nation
Romano: Arsenal close to signing Leandro Trossard
Good news — Leandro Trossard is heading to North London! Bad news — it’s for the OTHER North London team. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Arsenal are in final negotiations to sign the Belgian winger from Brighton & Hove Albion. Trossard notably had a huge falling out...
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
Comments / 0