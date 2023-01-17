ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
The Associated Press

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
BBC

Klopp on 1,000th game, Nunez fitness and Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday. He said he feels "really blessed" to reach 1,000 games as a manager and added: "I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved." He confirmed Darwin Nunez is closer to...
SB Nation

Chelsea express interest in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report

Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
SB Nation

How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?

With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links

The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
SB Nation

Romano: Arsenal close to signing Leandro Trossard

Good news — Leandro Trossard is heading to North London! Bad news — it’s for the OTHER North London team. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Arsenal are in final negotiations to sign the Belgian winger from Brighton & Hove Albion. Trossard notably had a huge falling out...
BBC

EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work

Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.

