investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.89%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 2.66%.
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
Lula sacks head of Brazilian army after January 8 insurgency
Júlio Cesar de Arruda reportedly stopped police detaining suspected rioters who took refuge outside army headquarters
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com
After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS
© Reuters. After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS. Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) 9% LOWER; Kushner Companies said it is not interested in proceeding with takeover at this time. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 6% LOWER; reported Q4 EPS of $3.77, $0.12 better than...
investing.com
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
investing.com
Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf. Chinese equities have rebounded more than 10%...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
investing.com
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year
© Reuters. Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014.
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
Oil prices dip as markets gauge U.S. inventory build, recession fears
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell further on Thursday as industry data signaled another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories, while weak economic data and a potential rise in interest rates fanned growing fears over a looming recession. Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. oil inventories grew...
investing.com
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climbed after announcing job cuts. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow stumbles on Fed fears; Netflix subscribers top estimates
Investing.com -- The Dow fell Thursday, as sentiment on stocks was soured by disappointing quarterly results and expectations for the Federal Reserve to remain hawkish for longer as the tight labor market shows little sign of abating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 252 points, and the Nasdaq...
investing.com
Can Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue to Rise?
Cryptocurrencies started the year on the front foot but lost momentum this week. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently trading near critical resistance. Next moves could be crucial in determining the market's mid-term direction. Nearly a week after moving above $20,000 last weekend, Bitcoin has not yet seen a daily close...
investing.com
Dow futures trade higher, Netflix up 6.9% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly higher during Thursday’s evening trade, with major benchmark averages declining during regular trade as the Fed’s Brainard noted the need to keep interest rates higher despite signs of slowing inflation. By 18:45 ET (23:45 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P...
investing.com
Procter & Gamble, Alcoa, Roblox fall premarket; Philip Morris rises
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, January 19th. Please refresh for updates. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock fell 6.3% after the aluminum producer reported a net loss of $374 million for the quarter and shipments will be weaker than anticipated this year amid ongoing uncertainties caused by global inflation, dwindling demand in Europe and a soft economic outlook in China.
investing.com
S&P 500: Rough Seas Ahead
A few days ago, I read a premium article over ZeroHedge, which went into great detail as to why the three components of what I call the Fed Spread – – most notably, the balance sheet – – render all the Q.T. the Fed is doing moot. In other words, by their arguments, the market was going to roar higher this year anyway. I confess, I felt pretty empty-headed reading the article because it didn’t sink in, although it was enough to strike fear into this bear’s heart.
investing.com
JPMorgan, Standard Chartered win approval to expand in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF) won Chinese regulatory approval on Thursday to expand operations in China as it encourages expansion by foreign companies after lifting its restrictive COVID-19 policies. China is speeding up the process of granting permission to foreign institutions to boost the confidence of...
investing.com
U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell below the...
