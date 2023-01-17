ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

World’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, dies at 118

By Staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p050E_0kHtk84m00

The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesperson has said.

Randon, known as Sister André, was born in southern France on 11 February 1904, when the first world war was still a decade away.

She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesperson David Tavella said on Tuesday.

“There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Labouré nursing home, told AFP.

The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.

Randon was born in the year New York opened its first subway and when the Tour de France had only been staged once.

She worked as a governess and tutor before entering a convent in 1944, aged 40. She had been in nursing homes since 1979 and in the Toulon home since 2009.

In 2021, she survived a bout of Covid-19 after the virus swept through the nursing home where she lived, killing 10 other residents.

At the time, she told Var-Matin newspaper: “I didn’t even realise I had it.”

Tavella told the newspaper that the nun had shown no fear of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2xOa_0kHtk84m00
Lucile Randon in her room at the Saint-Catherine-Labouré nursing home last April. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

“She didn’t ask me about her health but about her routine. She wanted to know for example if the meal and bed times were going to change. She showed no fear of the illness, in fact she was more worried about the other residents,” Tavella said.

Asked if she was scared to have Covid, the nun told France’s BFM television: “No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die … I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother.”

In 2020, Randon told French radio she had no idea how she had lived so long. “I’ve no idea what the secret is. Only God can answer that question,” she said. “I’ve had plenty of unhappiness in life and during the 1914-1918 war when I was a child, I suffered like everyone else.”

• This article was amended on 18 January 2023 to correct the spelling of Sister André’s name. An earlier version said that she worked as a governor, this should have been governess.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Sikara

Haiti's mafia Barbecue burns victims alive, more than 200 gangs running the world's most dangerous city

Port-au-Prince is called the most dangerous city in the world, then it is not a big deal. Armed gangs are running gangs here. There is political turmoil here. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Frequent earthquakes, rising inflation, civil unrest and famine are major causes of turmoil here. But even bigger enemies are the gangs present here. There are about 200 armed gangs in Haiti's capital that commit atrocities and spread chaos.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
The Guardian

The Guardian

556K+
Followers
127K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy