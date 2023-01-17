AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn women's tennis kicked off their dual match schedule with a 5-2 victory on Friday afternoon over No. 22 Iowa State at home. "Our unshakeable composure made all the difference today," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the win. "When our opponents responded, we remained resolute in enjoying the process. The positive internal dialogue allowed us to play better as the match went on. The Iowa State staff has built an incredible program in Ames. To open our dual match season against an opponent of the highest quality will make us better as we buy into long-term growth."

