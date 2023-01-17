Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Record falls as No. 9/13 Tigers split with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Tigers had James E. Martin Aquatic Center rocking from start to finish on Friday. A record-breaking performance capped off the third top-25 dual win for the men while the women left it all in the pool against a top-10 opponent.
auburntigers.com
No. 7 Auburn with a 197.500 to beat Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – They did the wave, they swag surfed and they roared their approval when Auburn gymnasts earned 10s. Friday Night Heights are back at Neville Arena. Sunisa Lee won three event titles and the all-around competition to lead No. 7 Auburn to a 197.500-196.675 victory Friday over No. 25 Arkansas in the Tigers' home opener.
auburntigers.com
Extra Inning Softball honors Maddie Penta in pitcher rankings
AUBURN, Ala. – Hype continues to grow for Maddie Penta's junior campaign as Extra Inning Softball honored the right-handed threat in its Extra Elite 100: Pitcher Rankings this week. Already receiving a No. 47 overall ranking form the publication, Penta was selected the No. 14 overall pitcher in the...
‘Glad to be an Auburn man:’ Keldric Faulk details his flip from FSU to the Tigers
Keldric Faulk’s college decision went down to the Early Signing Day wire. A month later, the former Highland Home star has no regrets. “I’m glad to be an Auburn man,” Faulk said last week at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football banquet. Faulk flipped...
auburntigers.com
Penta, Ellis tabbed to Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings
AUBURN, Ala. – Preseason accolades continue to roll in as opening day inches closes as the returning All-Southeastern Conference duo of junior Maddie Penta and sophomore Bri Ellis were both selected to Extra Inning Softball's Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings this week. Behind her "iron woman" performance in the...
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
auburntigers.com
Auburn comeback falls just short at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn fought back from a 15-point deficit to take a third-quarter lead, but Mississippi State pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a 72-58 Bulldog win Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers shot 80 percent in the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime...
auburntigers.com
Auburn takes win in home opener against Iowa State
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn women's tennis kicked off their dual match schedule with a 5-2 victory on Friday afternoon over No. 22 Iowa State at home. "Our unshakeable composure made all the difference today," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the win. "When our opponents responded, we remained resolute in enjoying the process. The positive internal dialogue allowed us to play better as the match went on. The Iowa State staff has built an incredible program in Ames. To open our dual match season against an opponent of the highest quality will make us better as we buy into long-term growth."
auburntigers.com
Defense shines, No. 16 Auburn leaves LSU with 67-49 road win
BATON ROUGE, La. – Defense always travels. For No. 16 Auburn, it was the defense that carried the day in Baton Rouge on Wednesday as the Tigers locked down LSU and prevailed 67-49 to pick up another true road win. It was Auburn's fourth straight win overall and first...
auburntigers.com
No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 25 Arkansas Friday in home opener
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off its home schedule this Friday, hosting No. 25 Arkansas in Neville Arena. The 7:30 p.m. CT contest will be televised on SEC Network. "It'll be a lot of fun to be home in Neville Arena," head coach Jeff...
auburntigers.com
Dontavious Hill posts nation’s No. 2 mark in high jump
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Auburn senior Dontavious Hill won the men's high jump equaling an indoor personal best, junior John Murray is first after four events of the men's heptathlon and the Tigers won the men's distance medley relay to lead the AU track and field team after the first day of competition at the Vanderbilt Invite.
CBS Sports says Bryan Harsin is a good coach but not a fit with Auburn football
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli believes that Bryan Harsin is a better coach than his Auburn football tenure would lead you to believe, making a case for the Boise native in his college football second-year coach grades. Fornelli still gave Harsin an F, of course — because taking a team...
auburntigers.com
Rhett Hobart named Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs at Auburn
Auburn, Ala.— Rhett Hobart has been named Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs at Auburn, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Thursday. Hobart, who previously served as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Mississippi State, will have oversight of all external aspects of Auburn Athletics, including ticketing, marketing, fan engagement, communications, War Eagle Productions and Auburn Sports Properties, among other duties.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Cattlemen’s Association welcomes DYW contestants and host moms
The contestants from Distinguished Young Women of Alabama took a break from rehearsals Thursday to have lunch downtown. The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association welcomes all 41 contestants and their host moms to their facility. All contestants, including Montgomery County, stay with a host family throughout the week of festivities. “I...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
