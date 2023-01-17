ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vibe

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Lite 98.7

Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo

No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
New York Post

Accused crooked NYPD cop Joseph Franco just ‘doing his job,’ defense attorney says

A former undercover NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing them deal drugs was just “doing his job,” his defense attorney claimed during opening statements at his Manhattan trial Thursday. Joseph Franco — who was fired in May 2020 after a departmental trial — is facing perjury, official misconduct and other charges for allegedly falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018. “We live in a society today where it’s very easy to be critical of the police,” said Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told jurors on Thursday. “Joe’s on trial for doing...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

13-year-old girl found dead on NYC park’s shoreline

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police.  Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Troubled’ man fatally stabs ex-NYPD detective in the neck

A Staten Island man fatally stabbed a former New York City Police Department detective in the neck on Jan. 11, while he was dropping his children off with their mother. Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Eric Wilson with the murder of 37-year-old former NYPD detective Nicholas Nelson. Police told...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

