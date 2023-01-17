Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018. Tesla, Musk and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his infamous 2018 tweet, which said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share.
People
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Two men, who were members of Cleveland's Orthodox Jewish community, died after their plane crashed in a rural area of New York, according to authorities. The bodies of Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub were found near their plane that crashed in Westchester County, a New York City suburb, on Thursday, WABC-TV reported.
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet
The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
Custom officials seeing spike in egg smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border as prices soar
Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border are reportedly seeing a spike in egg smuggling due to soaring prices following an outbreak of the avian flu. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico into the United States is reportedly prohibited, according to a news release from the United States Customs and Border Protection. A failure to declare raw eggs or poultry can lead to monetary penalties.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FAA says unintentionally deleted files are to blame for nationwide ground stop
A contractor working for the Federal Aviation Administration unintentionally deleted files related to a key pilot safety system, leading to a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights last week, the FAA said Thursday. The FAA determined the issue with the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
Comments / 0