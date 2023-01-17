ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FAA says unintentionally deleted files are to blame for nationwide ground stop

A contractor working for the Federal Aviation Administration unintentionally deleted files related to a key pilot safety system, leading to a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights last week, the FAA said Thursday. The FAA determined the issue with the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet

The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy