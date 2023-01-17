ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen. They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
BUCKNER, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City. Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken into custody following a standoff in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Mission police say they went to the 5700 block of Woodson just after 3 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and determined...
MISSION, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident

A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy