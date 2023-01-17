Read full article on original website
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
KCTV 5
Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen. They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
KCTV 5
Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City. Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who...
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
KCTV 5
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
Suspect that spurred Kansas City AMBER Alert now facing charges
Markelv Avery, a 21-year-old Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week, is now facing multiple felony charges.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police ID man found shot to death in car near KC apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in Kansas City have identified the victim as 25-year-old Dahrell Johnson. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ruskin Heights neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday morning. It took place just after 10:30 a.m. at a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue. That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several...
KCTV 5
Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken into custody following a standoff in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Mission police say they went to the 5700 block of Woodson just after 3 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and determined...
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
Suspects at large after Blue Springs home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
