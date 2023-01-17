Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
This sign will tell us if Eagles' Jalen Hurts is at full strength vs. Giants; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − It shouldn't take long to determine if Jalen Hurts is back to full strength, or close enough for him to run like he was before he suffered a shoulder injury back on Dec. 18. In fact, it could happen as soon as the first play. Chances are,...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
The Eagles Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Despite not resting their starters in their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to avoid any new injuries. Luckily for them, their bye week allowed them to rest a key player for this Saturday's Divisional Round game. According to ProFootballTalk, Eagles ...
NFL insider says Saints want more than reported for Sean Payton
An NFL insider said that the Saints want more than the draft pick compensation that was previously reported in exchange for Sean Payton’s rights. The New Orleans Saints can completely change the trajectory of their franchise, but unfortunately, part of the picture is out of their hands. Right now, the Saints are going into the offseason in a bad way. They need more talent but don’t have a first-round draft pick since they traded it away.
Cryptic Derek Carr tweet implies there was more to the story with Raiders exit
There may be more to the story when it comes to Derek Carr’s Las Vegas Raiders breakup. Shoot to thrill, tea to spill, as Derek Carr hinted there is more to his Las Vegas Raiders exit saga…. Carr had been the face of the franchise since being drafted out...
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
Miami Heat beaten by the 3-ball from both sides Friday against Mavericks
Just a game after one of their most complete performances of the year, the Miami Heat came out on Friday night and laid a stinker. Facing off against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, the Miami Heat were unable to overcome the Dallas Mavericks’ proficiency from the outside. But on...
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report
On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles published their injury report from today's practice. Only defensive back Avonte Maddox was listed as a non-participant today. Pass rusher Brandon Graham was listed as limited, but that was due to an illness. Perhaps the most notable portion of the ...
Miami basketball falls late at Duke
The Miami basketball team held Duke without a field goal in the last 5:17 but the Blue Devils were able to hang on for a 68-66 victory in Durham on Saturday afternoon. Duke made just two of its last 16 field goal attempts but held on by making six of their eight free throws in the second half.
Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:. OT Julian Good-Jones. DB Tristin McCollum. RB Kennedy Brooks. Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back...
