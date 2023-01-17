ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Eagles Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Despite not resting their starters in their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to avoid any new injuries. Luckily for them, their bye week allowed them to rest a key player for this Saturday's Divisional Round game. According to ProFootballTalk, Eagles ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NFL insider says Saints want more than reported for Sean Payton

An NFL insider said that the Saints want more than the draft pick compensation that was previously reported in exchange for Sean Payton’s rights. The New Orleans Saints can completely change the trajectory of their franchise, but unfortunately, part of the picture is out of their hands. Right now, the Saints are going into the offseason in a bad way. They need more talent but don’t have a first-round draft pick since they traded it away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over

Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
FanSided

Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?

The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles published their injury report from today's practice. Only defensive back Avonte Maddox was listed as a non-participant today. Pass rusher Brandon Graham was listed as limited, but that was due to an illness. Perhaps the most notable portion of the ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Miami basketball falls late at Duke

The Miami basketball team held Duke without a field goal in the last 5:17 but the Blue Devils were able to hang on for a 68-66 victory in Durham on Saturday afternoon. Duke made just two of its last 16 field goal attempts but held on by making six of their eight free throws in the second half.
DURHAM, NC
nfltraderumors.co

Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:. OT Julian Good-Jones. DB Tristin McCollum. RB Kennedy Brooks. Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy