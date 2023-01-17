ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

click orlando

Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Audit shows Orange County vehicles not getting proper maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Orange County government audit says county vehicles did not receive proper and scheduled maintenance over the span of two years. County Comptroller Phil Diamond released the 25-page report on Thursday, highlighting fleet management’s performance on the county’s vehicles from 2017 to 2019.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale

The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Lake County missing woman found in Winter Garden, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing woman was found after Lake County deputies began searching for her on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Kristine Ricker, 52, was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday and could have left her house on foot during the night. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
COCOA, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring

DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking

A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

