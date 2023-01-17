Read full article on original website
LA council committee recommends slate of permanent tenant protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations.
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal lawmakers honor Keenan Anderson's memory at the state capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keenan Anderson’s family traveled to the California State Capitol to seek justice and honor the memory of the beloved 31-year-old father and teacher. His family was invited to Sacramento by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, who adjourned the floor session in Anderson’s memory. Christopher Anderson, Keenan’s...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Water Now Less Racist Thanks to New Racial Equity Action Plan
Save for the single member of the general public who spoke on the matter, the staff of, stakeholders in, and board of California’s Water Resource Control Board Wednesday heaped praise on the State Water Resources Control Board’s (SWCRB) first ever Racial Equity Action Plan. The plan, developed over...
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
knock-la.com
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave
The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
Despite objections, council vetoes permit denial for South LA hotel
The City Council on Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council’s planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be...
LA City Council approves new tenant protections
The Los Angeles City Council voted for new renter protections Friday as the COVID-19 local state of emergency tenant protections are set to expire February 1.The tenant policy changes include expanding rules that require landlords to provide just cause evictions, relocation payments to tenants hit by annual rent hikes above 10 percent, and a one-month grace period for rent before evictions.Tenant groups have voiced their fears of a wave of evictions once the long-standing protections expire.At Friday's meeting, critics of the renter protections said they are not fair to landlords and said that many small and medium property owners will probably end up selling to corporations – which will in turn drive up rents."For housing providers, they're the ones that need to figure out how to deal with individuals who decide to not pay rent in some capacities," said Fred Sutton, California Apartment Association.From here the City Attorney's Office will draft the new tenant protection ordinance – which is expected to go into effect by the end of the month.Under the city's moratorium, tenants still have until Feb. 1, 2024, to repay rent accumulated from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023.
New Tujunga apartment building, Project Homekey, to house homeless
Los Angeles is tackling homelessness one piece at a time and a new 34-unit Project Homekey, $9.5 million state funded apartment building is home to those who have struggled on the streets.The Tujunga building is part of L.A. City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez's homeless outreach. Rodriguez said her office has now made 500 housing units available for those living on the streets. City leaders say this is progress, one person at a time, and the Tujunga apartment building may be a model of things to come. One 59-year-old resident talks about how she was in disbelief when she got her house keys. ...
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
foreigndesknews.com
Ten Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California, Watchdog Group Claims
Millions upon millions of mail-in ballots in California have gone unaccounted for following the state’s first major test of its universal mail-in voting program, a watchdog group claimed this month. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said in a report this month that “10 million mail ballots [were] unaccounted for”...
californiaglobe.com
78-Year-Old Jackie Goldberg Elected as Los Angeles Unified School Board President
The Los Angeles Unified School District elected in former school board member and Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg as President of the board on Tuesday, elevating her to the position 40 years after her first initial successful run for the school board. Goldberg, a UC Berkeley and University of Chicago graduate, first...
Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills
A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
Silicon Valley
Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that
When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
precinctreporter.com
Hesperia Settles Housing Discrimination
What brought down a $1 million settlement from the city of Hesperia and the Sheriff’s department for Black and Latino victims over “crime-free” rental housing policy could set the bar for more settlements to come. Kailin Scott hopes the recent Department Of Justice lawsuit sets a precedent...
Comments / 1