Leading Vermont brand joins community of companies committed to doing business for good. Vermont Business Magazine Celebrating its 40th anniversary, outdoor headwear and accessories brand, Turtle Fur, is excited to announce that as of December 21st, 2022, they have officially become a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), joining a community of leaders committed to doing business for good. To achieve B Corp certification, Turtle Fur underwent a lengthy review of their business practices and operations, measuring the effect those have on their people, their community, and the environment. The results are scored, and companies must meet a minimum score to achieve certification. Becoming B Corp certified means that a company is committed to using business as a force for positive change.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO