ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Athena Brownfield: Remains found in search for 4-year-old

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQXNZ_0kHthhnT00

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A woman charged with child neglect following the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, killed the girl on Christmas Day, according to court records obtained by KOKI-TV.

Authorities arrested Alysia Adams on two counts of child neglect last week. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on charges of first-degree murder and child neglect. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Update 4:47 p.m. EST Jan. 17:

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. Investigators said that they could not yet confirm whether the remains are those of Athena Brownfield.

-Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original Report:

Court records obtained by KOKI showed that on the day of Alysia Adams’ arrest, the 31-year-old confessed that her husband had killed Athena and then told her that he had buried her body. On Monday, authorities announced that they had shifted their search to an attempt to recover the girl’s remains.

The Adamses had been caring for Athena and her 5-year-old sister, who are related to Alysia Adams, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. They were left in her and her husband’s care about two years ago, an affidavit obtained by KSWO-TV showed. In the time since then, the sisters were not taken to the doctor for check-ups or enrolled in school, according to the affidavit.

Police launched an investigation on Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found Athena’s older sister wandering outside near the family’s home in Cyril without any adult supervision, authorities said. Police soon learned that Athena was missing.

Last week, volunteers and authorities searched Cyril for signs of the missing girl, including checking every vacant house and the waterways. They found no sign of her.

Authorities said the girls’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating with investigators.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Athlete of the week – Lucas Young. Athlete of the week - Lucas Young. Ivon Adams arrives in Oklahoma. Deputies looking for suspect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
AOL Corp

Remains of child found in Oklahoma as search for missing 4-year-old continues

There are new developments in the search for missing 4-year-old girl Athena Brownfield in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Jan. 16, that the case was being considered a “recovery operation” to find the toddler’s remains. A day later, the OSBI announced that they recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
102K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy