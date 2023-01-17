Some people just light up a room. Emmanuel Thalerand is that person. If you have been in Jacksonville, Florida, you may have heard his deep, rich voice while producing the leading sports radio program in Jacksonville on the Flagship Station of the NFL’s Jacksonville 1010XL AM/ 92.5 FM. Perhaps you experienced him as master of ceremonies revving up the crowd at Jacksonville Shark’s home games with his indefatigable energy, his acrobatic dancing, and his playful and joyful personality. Maybe you saw him around Jacksonville at a charity or social event where his infectious energy was contagious and his love for people palpable. Either way, Emmanuel “E.T.” Thalerand is a man with great love for Jacksonville, Florida, and its people.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO