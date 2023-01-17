Read full article on original website
‘I always kept the faith’: Jags fans rally outside stadium as players head to airport for trip to KC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Music, high-fives, energy, cheers -- and plenty of chants of “Duuuval!”. Hundreds of fans gathered along barriers Friday at TIAA Bank Field as Jaguars players left team meetings and a closed practice to head to the airport for their flight to Kansas City for Saturday’s AFC divisional round matchup.
Inspired by Lawrence’s recent outing, this Jaguars bouquet features teal, black — and waffles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville flower shop is using the Jaguars — and a recent celebratory outing to a Waffle House — as the inspiration for their latest centerpiece. The arrangement from Hagan Florist and Gifts doesn’t only feature flowers — but yes, those are waffles you...
Jacksonville Beach sports bars & restaurants expect big turnout as Jaguars take on Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in Kansas City, many fans will get together and cheer them on — some 1,100 miles away, in Jacksonville. All around Jacksonville Beach, bars and restaurants are gearing up for the large crowds. Randall Roberts, manager...
Minimum 17-hour drive ahead for Jaguars super fan headed to Kansas City for playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jaguars fan — who one might consider a super fan — is on the road with two others to take in Saturday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The drive from Jacksonville to KC is nearly 17 hours, and that’s not counting any stops along the way. But David Mendenhall says he’ll do whatever it takes to root on the Jaguars in person. He added they are looking to get into town between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Friday night.
Thousands of Jaguars fans expected at watch party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over!. The Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. Daily’s Place is the place to party with other fans today and thousand of fans are expected to come out. If you haven’t...
Behind the Mic with 1010xl radio host ET
Some people just light up a room. Emmanuel Thalerand is that person. If you have been in Jacksonville, Florida, you may have heard his deep, rich voice while producing the leading sports radio program in Jacksonville on the Flagship Station of the NFL’s Jacksonville 1010XL AM/ 92.5 FM. Perhaps you experienced him as master of ceremonies revving up the crowd at Jacksonville Shark’s home games with his indefatigable energy, his acrobatic dancing, and his playful and joyful personality. Maybe you saw him around Jacksonville at a charity or social event where his infectious energy was contagious and his love for people palpable. Either way, Emmanuel “E.T.” Thalerand is a man with great love for Jacksonville, Florida, and its people.
