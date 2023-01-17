Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Tallahassee man on work break allegedly shoots at woman, faces attempted homicide charge
A Tallahassee man was arrested after he allegedly went to Fresh 4 Less while on his meal break from Popeyes and shot at a female employee just outside the supermarket. Edward Johnson lll, 18, was charged Wednesday with attempted first degree murder and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility, according to Leon Circuit Court records.
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
YAHOO!
Man killed outside residence in South City shooting, TPD investigating
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in South City. The incident occurred "outside of a residence" in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street, just off Magnolia Drive, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt. "It's unclear...
WCTV
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect shot by Chipley Police officers in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday has died, according to Chipley’s Police Chief. Chief Scott Thompson says the suspect is identified as Shawn Joseph Pearce, 44, of Tennessee. Chief Thompson said they got calls of a man...
WCTV
Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial
UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
wdhn.com
Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 17, 2023
Marty Organ Jr., 31, Quincy, Florida: Two counts of shoplifting: Marianna Police Department. Maureen Kelly, 60, Altamonte Springs, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 188 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WCTV
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Chipley Walmart on Wednesday, officials say. According to a Facebook post with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, and a heavy presence of law enforcement is on scene and safe.
WCTV
Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and later died on his way to the hospital on Jan. 1 is still seeking answers and justice in the wake of his death. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Ravensview Drive off...
WCTV
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
wogx.com
Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
wtvy.com
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
