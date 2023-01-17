ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

YAHOO!

Man killed outside residence in South City shooting, TPD investigating

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in South City. The incident occurred "outside of a residence" in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street, just off Magnolia Drive, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt. "It's unclear...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect shot by Chipley Police officers in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday has died, according to Chipley’s Police Chief. Chief Scott Thompson says the suspect is identified as Shawn Joseph Pearce, 44, of Tennessee. Chief Thompson said they got calls of a man...
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial

UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 17, 2023

Marty Organ Jr., 31, Quincy, Florida: Two counts of shoplifting: Marianna Police Department. Maureen Kelly, 60, Altamonte Springs, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 188 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Chipley Walmart on Wednesday, officials say. According to a Facebook post with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, and a heavy presence of law enforcement is on scene and safe.
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and later died on his way to the hospital on Jan. 1 is still seeking answers and justice in the wake of his death. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Ravensview Drive off...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
QUINCY, FL
wogx.com

Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
SANFORD, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Beware of fake deputies

Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Two arrested after Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
BLAKELY, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA

