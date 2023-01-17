TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were already moving through the coastal and Southeast Big Bend counties Saturday morning. A developing storm system will push a warm front to the north from the Gulf of Mexico through the day into Saturday night. Rain chances will increase starting mid to late afternoon from the southwest to the northeast and will become likely during the evening and overnight hours. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with a 50-50 chance of showers. Rain odds will be at 90% Saturday night with lows in the 50s.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO