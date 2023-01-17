Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts
This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.
19thnews.org
As states seek to scale back abortions, Montana wants to redefine medical necessity under Medicaid
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income people to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill
A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and Thursday, aim to overhaul...
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting...
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
68th Montana Legislature kicks off with water rights, taxation, red tape removal, grizzly bears
The 68th Montana Legislative Session is in full swing and the halls of the Montana Capitol are once again filled with legislators, lobbyists, media, constituents and many others. Time has flown since the last Session adjourned and we are happy to be back in-person representing Montana’s farmers and ranchers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
Fairfield Sun Times
Chris Gallus appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Chris Gallus has been appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, appointed Gallus who is filling the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan resigned, effective December 30, 2022. “Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they...
mtpr.org
Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending
The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
Fairfield Sun Times
Outdoor briefs: Grizzly bear workshops; hearing on access agreements; state park development
LEWISTOWN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of grizzly bear educational programs in central Montana in early February, addressing the biology and status of bears in the area, along with focused discussion and hands-on examples of how to prevent conflicts on the farm and ranch, at home and when recreating outdoors. USDA Wildlife Services will also be discussing their nonlethal program focusing on electric fencing for protection of livestock.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana study finds ‘Yellowstone’ series brought in 2.1 million visitors, $730 million in spending
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study has found the Yellowstone series has generated an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021. UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research conducted the study. The...
Cozy Montana Cabin Was Named One Of the Best In America
Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
NBCMontana
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
