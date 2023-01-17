ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill

A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal

  In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending

The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Outdoor briefs: Grizzly bear workshops; hearing on access agreements; state park development

LEWISTOWN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of grizzly bear educational programs in central Montana in early February, addressing the biology and status of bears in the area, along with focused discussion and hands-on examples of how to prevent conflicts on the farm and ranch, at home and when recreating outdoors. USDA Wildlife Services will also be discussing their nonlethal program focusing on electric fencing for protection of livestock.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Cozy Montana Cabin Was Named One Of the Best In America

Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
MONTANA STATE

