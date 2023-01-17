ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

State Supreme Court splits decision over judge’s actions in transgender birth certificate case

By Mara Silvers Montana Free Press
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Committee takes up prison gerrymandering, precinct sizes

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Senate Bill 77 would lead to more equitable counts of the Native American community in redistricting by “solving the problem of prison gerrymandering,” proponents said Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Prison...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Abortion related bills reintroduced to congress

HELENA, Mont. - Two previously introduced abortion related bills will be reintroduced to congress. The first, S.75, would make it illegal for a doctor to knowingly perform an abortion on an unborn child who has Down syndrome. Under the bill, prior to an abortion, medical providers must ask if there...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Questions abound at hearing on Montana resolution seeking Article V Convention

Rick Santorum, the Republican former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and once-presidential candidate, testifies on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in favor of a measure that seeks to add Montana to a list of states that want to make an Article V Convention to write amendments to the U.S. Constitution. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy