ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noisecreep

Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Loudwire

Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Classic '70s Teen Idols to Gather for Special Tribute Dinner

Classic television and film actors Greg Evigan (BJ & the Bear), Kristy McNichol (Family, Apples Way, Empty Nest), Jimmy McNichol (The Fitzpatricks), Christopher Atkins (The Blue Lagoon), and Wesley Eure (Land of the Lost) will gather for a special tribute dinner, Super '70s Teen Idol Event.
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years

Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
Pitchfork

Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78

The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
GoldDerby

Phil Collins is your top selection for 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS]

Gold Derby recently hosted a poll about which overlooked male artist should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2023. With an excellent number of over 17,000 people voting worldwide, Phil Collins is the top selection in our poll results (with 47.13%) over George Michael (in second place with 31.41%) and Peter Frampton (in third place with 18.31%). You can also view our recent female artist poll, in which Cher was in first place, followed by Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey. A poll featuring snubbed bands will be published soon. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters...
Loudwire

A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career

Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’

Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy