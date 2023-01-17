ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Statesman Journal

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

Oregon lost a sports icon Saturday morning, as longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely died at 93. Schonely was the Blazers’ play-by-play broadcaster from the team’s inception in 1970 until 1998. During his time as broadcaster, the Blazers reached the NBA Finals in 1977, 1990 and 1992,...
PORTLAND, OR
76ers vs. Kings prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21

It’s no surprise that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the eastern conference, but the Sacramento Kings holding the three seed in the west is a shock. The Kings are 26-18 and yesterday defeated OKC at home. Their rookie, Keegan Murray led the way with 29 points, but Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were great too. They’ll need to be great again to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers, who have won four straight.
SACRAMENTO, CA
