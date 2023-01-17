Carle Foundation Hospital today announced that it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Carle in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Carle also receives the top ranking (#1) in Illinois for Pulmonary Care according to the new analysis. This is the eighth consecutive year (2016-2023) Carle Foundation Hospital is among America’s 50 Best, and one of only two hospitals in Illinois to receive the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO