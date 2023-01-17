Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Illinois American Water Opens Annual Environmental Grant Program
BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water has opened the application window for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program funds innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and watersheds. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. For over 10 years, Illinois American Water’s Environmental Grant...
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are […]
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
newschannel20.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
WCIA
Scovill Zoo looking for volunteers
Since 1967, Scovill Zoo has been an important part of the Decatur community. With 400 animals spanning six continents, an Endangered Species Carousel, Z.O. & O. Express Train (upgraded in 2019), community-built Project Playground, summer camps, adult volunteer opportunities, and mobile classroom programs, the zoo contributes to the education, enjoyment, and quality of life of residents and visitors from across Central Illinois.
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Effingham Radio
Carle Foundation Hospital Named One Of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, First In State In Pulmonary Care
Carle Foundation Hospital today announced that it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Carle in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Carle also receives the top ranking (#1) in Illinois for Pulmonary Care according to the new analysis. This is the eighth consecutive year (2016-2023) Carle Foundation Hospital is among America’s 50 Best, and one of only two hospitals in Illinois to receive the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award.
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
Watchdog Seeks Harsher Penalties in Wake of Abuse at Illinois Mental Health Center
The official cited investigations into a center for people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities, where workers lied or conspired to thwart patient abuse inquiries.
Central Illinois Proud
Lights On! program begins in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program in Bloomington is helping residents who have broken or non-functioning tail lights or turn signals. Those who get pulled over in Bloomington for a broken tail light or similar issue can receive a voucher worth up to $250 to fix it. Instead...
Illinois bill would make it easier for people to change their name
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would make it easier for people to change their legal name in Illinois is waiting for Governor JB Pritzker’s signature. Under current state law, anyone who has been convicted of a felony must wait 10 years after finishing their sentence to make the change. The bill would do […]
Illinois has one of the Underground Railroad Sites you Should See
The Land of Lincoln played an important role in the historic Underground Railroad which helped so many slaves find freedom in the North. Illinois' role was so impactful that one of the sites on the Underground Railroad in Illinois is considered the "center for the abolitionist movement" here are the details.
edglentoday.com
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
5-2-1-0: Numbers that can help with the obesity crisis in Central Illinois
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Weight loss diets and surgeries used to be worries that didn’t live in childhood. Now, doctors said obesity in children and teenagers is becoming more common, and it’s happening in Central Illinois, too. The days of seeing childhood obesity as a personal problem are behind us, said the American Academy of […]
