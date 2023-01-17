ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Illinois American Water Opens Annual Environmental Grant Program

BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water has opened the application window for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program funds innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and watersheds. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. For over 10 years, Illinois American Water’s Environmental Grant...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Scovill Zoo looking for volunteers

Since 1967, Scovill Zoo has been an important part of the Decatur community. With 400 animals spanning six continents, an Endangered Species Carousel, Z.O. & O. Express Train (upgraded in 2019), community-built Project Playground, summer camps, adult volunteer opportunities, and mobile classroom programs, the zoo contributes to the education, enjoyment, and quality of life of residents and visitors from across Central Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Carle Foundation Hospital Named One Of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, First In State In Pulmonary Care

Carle Foundation Hospital today announced that it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Carle in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Carle also receives the top ranking (#1) in Illinois for Pulmonary Care according to the new analysis. This is the eighth consecutive year (2016-2023) Carle Foundation Hospital is among America’s 50 Best, and one of only two hospitals in Illinois to receive the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Lights On! program begins in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program in Bloomington is helping residents who have broken or non-functioning tail lights or turn signals. Those who get pulled over in Bloomington for a broken tail light or similar issue can receive a voucher worth up to $250 to fix it. Instead...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs

A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy