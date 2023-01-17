Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Granville woman arraigned for allegedly abusing dozens of horses
A Granville woman was arraigned Thursday afternoon on 31 counts of torturing and injuring animals. Animal control removed the horses from the property of Wendy Murphy, 54, following her arrest. A search warrant was executed on her property earlier this month. Police found dozens of horses suffering from neglect.
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
WNYT
Albany man found guilty of weapon charges
A jury found an Albany man guilty of felony weapon charges. The D.A. tells us that 51-year-old Wantu Ackerman had an illegal, loaded gun in Cohoes in June of 2021. He had 18 rounds of ammunition on him. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces up to...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs man arrested on drug charge
A Saratoga Springs man is under arrest after police say he had more than six pounds of illegal cannabis in his car. Police say 21-year-old Nahissah Tatsey was pulled over in Malta for a traffic violation when they found the cannabis. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Schenectady teen arrested for forged check
A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
WNYT
New indictment for suspect in deadly South Glens Falls hit-and-run
John Lincoln-Lynch – the man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls – was arraigned on a new indictment on Friday morning. A judge dismissed the previous indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch because of errors made by prosecutors. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting and killing Paul Trombley...
WNYT
Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student
A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of Destiny Greene, 15. Branden Rivera, 20, was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that...
WNYT
Albany man faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal handgun
A jury has found a man from Albany guilty of illegally having a handgun. Ahquis Tarver, 30, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. The indictment alleged he had an illegal handgun back in May, in the area of Ontario and First Streets. He is scheduled to be sentenced...
WNYT
Moreau man charged with DWI after being found asleep at wheel
A Moreau man already convicted of DWI is accused of driving drunk and falling asleep at the wheel. Layne Shekowitz, 32, was found on the shoulder of the Northway in Saratoga Springs, said state police. Troopers say he was sleeping behind the wheel while the car was running. After police...
WNYT
VFW post in Montgomery County struggles with alleged theft by one of their own
A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Montgomery County is reeling, after the man in charge of their finances was arrested for grand larceny. Kevin Bishop, 55, is accused of making $1,300 in cash withdrawals from the organization’s account. He was processed by State Police in Fonda on Saturday, and released on an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder
Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
WNYT
Driver recounts attack by stranger in Cohoes
COHOES – A driver says that a stranger attacked her car when her best friend and her little sister were in the car with her. NewsChannel 13 is not identifying the woman. She said her car was stopped behind a line of cars at a railroad crossing on Columbia Street in Cohoes December 30, when she saw a driver behind her get out.
WNYT
Rensselaer woman accused of making purchases with stolen credit card
A Rensselaer woman is accused of making multiple purchases with a stolen credit card. Michele Straight, 55, made the multiple in-person purchases with a stolen credit card, back in October, said state police. Straight faces many charges – including three counts of identity theft and three counts of petit larceny....
WNYT
Police: Albany investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
An investigation led police to illegal drugs and a gun, they said. They found a gun, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Jah-Laun McCall, 28, from Schenectady. He was riding in a car they were searching as part of a drug investigation, said police. McCall faces drug and weapons charges. Deanna...
WNYT
$100k in stolen merchandise linked to Colonie house search
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. This was the reason Homeland Security was at a home at 3 Thelma Street in Colonie, last week. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement...
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
WNYT
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
WNYT
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire
We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
WNYT
Wayward turkey in Guilderland reunited with family
A lost turkey is now back home safe. The turkey wandered outside the Guilderland Public Library on Thursday. Library patrons and staff saw her outside of the Meadow Children’s Room, and named her Trudy. After the library posted pictures of Trudy on social media, her owner came forward –...
Comments / 0