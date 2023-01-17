ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
MySanAntonio

Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff. It's just more of a sideshow, in Parsons' view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott's advice.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Here’s how much it’ll cost you to get to the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your trip if you want to see the big game. Even though there might still be a few weeks to go, Feb. 12 will be here before you know it, and the longer you wait, the harder (and more expensive) it will be to head to Arizona to catch the game in person.
GLENDALE, AZ
MySanAntonio

Next man up: Injuries lead to more change on Bengals O-line

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right guard Alex Cappa rolled around the Bengals locker room on a scooter on Wednesday. He had his elevated left ankle wrapped tight with white tape. Left tackle Jonah Williams wore a soft brace on his left leg after dislocating his kneecap last weekend. Right tackle...
CINCINNATI, OH

